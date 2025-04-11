Fort Worth city council candidate event disrupted by scuffle between candidates

A candidate forum for Fort Worth’s District 8 city council seat was interrupted Thursday night by a physical scuffle between two candidates.

Current councilman Chris Nettles and challenger Payton Jackson had to be separated, and it’s not the first time there’s been conflict between the two.

NBC 5 spoke to both candidates about the incident and the issues they’re pushing in this election.

Cell phone video from Thursday’s District 8 candidate forum at Fort Worth’s Historic Southside Community Center showed the incident.

During the event, candidate Payton Jackson approached Councilman Chris Nettles and placed a piece of paper on the table in front of him.

Nettles stood up, and after a few moments, a scuffle broke out. The candidates were separated and police stepped in.

“He antagonized me, stood up, and then pushed me,” Jackson said of the incident.

Jackson is a former member of Nettles’ campaign staff.

In December, she posted a recording of Nettles on the phone from 2022, saying the mayor and some council members were racist.

At the time, Nettles told NBC 5 he was emotional when the recording was made, and he does not believe the other city leaders are racist.

Jackson said the paper she placed in front of Nettles Thursday night was a lawsuit accusing him of colluding with her landlord, and she’s filed a police report accusing Nettles of assault.

“It’s not harassment,” said Jackson. “I’m exposing the truth, and he does not like that; he can’t handle it.”

Speaking about the incident, Nettles told NBC 5 that Jackson pushed him first, and he was also pursuing legal action against her.

“She has filed things, she has been trolling on social media against me, she has been coming down to city council and verbally assaulting,” said Nettles.

The current councilman said he believed his former staff member was making the race personal instead of political.

“This is about the residents of District 8; this is about making sure that we continue to grow,” said Nettles. “And she’s taking a personal attack, and so we’ve got to deal with that.”

Nettles said his priorities, if re-elected, would be focused on continuing progress in the Southside, a community he said has historically been left behind.

“That’s been my goal and my anthem, and so I’m here to make sure we continue to provide a safe environment, jobs, and economy,” said Nettles.

Payton Jackson said her number one priority was addressing homelessness, and she was pushing for the city to expand temporary housing and programs.

“Bring people in and encourage them, push them out,” said Jackson. “Don’t just them help them be handicapped, but actually get it done and push them forward.”

The third candidate in the race is Arthur McCoy Jr, a former federal employee turned educator whose priorities, if elected, would include strengthening local businesses, improving public safety and enhancing infrastructure.

The District 8 race will be decided during the city of Fort Worth’s general election, held on May 3.