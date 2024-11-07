AMBER Alert issued for missing girl in Hunt County

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl out of West Tawakoni in Hunt County.

Law enforcement officials say Jordan Maceachran was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with AC/DC on the front, black pants, and black and white shoes. She is described as having brown hair, blue eyes and 5'2" in height and weighing 179 lbs.

She was last seen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, in the 600 block of Wild Valley in West Takakoni.

Tawakoni Police Department Jordan Maceachran was last seen early Wednesday morning in West Tawakoni.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials believe this child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this missing child should contact the West Tawakoni Police Department at 903-447-3605.

This is a Local AMBER Alert activation originating from West Tawakoni, TX. The Local AMBER Alert has been activated for the following Texas counties: Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Red River, Bowie, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Hopkins, Franklin, Titus, Camp, Morris, Cass, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Wood, Upshur, Marion, Johnson, Ellis, Navarro, Henderson, Anderson, Smith, Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Harrison, Hill, and Freestone.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

Eight kinds of alerts can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. Below are links to articles with more information about each type of alert.