Amber Alert

AMBER Alert issued for missing girl in Hunt County

The 16-year-old girl was last seen early Thursday morning

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl out of West Tawakoni in Hunt County.

Law enforcement officials say Jordan Maceachran was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with AC/DC on the front, black pants, and black and white shoes. She is described as having brown hair, blue eyes and 5'2" in height and weighing 179 lbs.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

She was last seen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, in the 600 block of Wild Valley in West Takakoni.

Jordan Maceachran was last seen early Wednesday morning in West Tawakoni.
Tawakoni Police Department
Jordan Maceachran was last seen early Wednesday morning in West Tawakoni.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials believe this child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this missing child should contact the West Tawakoni Police Department at 903-447-3605.

This is a Local AMBER Alert activation originating from West Tawakoni, TX. The Local AMBER Alert has been activated for the following Texas counties: Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Red River, Bowie, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Hopkins, Franklin, Titus, Camp, Morris, Cass, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Wood, Upshur, Marion, Johnson, Ellis, Navarro, Henderson, Anderson, Smith, Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Harrison, Hill, and Freestone.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 8 hours ago

Arlington Police Department celebrates 50 years of service for ‘Motorcycle Mike'

Richardson 16 hours ago

City of Richardson issues Boil Water Notice, 5 schools closed Thursday

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

Eight kinds of alerts can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. Below are links to articles with more information about each type of alert.

This article tagged under:

Amber Alert
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us