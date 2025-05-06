Dallas

Duncanville street takeover leads to 24 arrests, gun, drug seizures, police say

Officials say 35 cars were impounded, and a stolen vehicle was recovered

By Lauren Harper

NBCDFW.com

Two dozen people were arrested and nearly three dozen vehicles were impounded by Dallas police during a recent street racing enforcement operation.

The Dallas Police Department said that officers with the Street Racing Task Force were sent to a "reckless driving event" Saturday evening in the 9600 block of Clark Road in Duncanville.

Police said the task force made several traffic stops, resulting in 24 arrests and 40 citations. Police said in addition to the arrests, seven handguns and two AR-type pistols, about one pound of marijuana and 226 grams of THC were found and seized.

According to police, one reportedly stolen vehicle was recovered, and 35 vehicles were impounded.

"The Dallas Police Department does not condone the reckless and irresponsible behavior of anyone who participates in these illegal events," police said.

Dallas police said they will continue monitoring similar events and encourage anyone to call 911 to report illegal activity.

