Nonprofit helps students in Southern Dallas County make prom dreams come true

Wave of Unity's DFW Prom Dreams initiative helped send three young women from Cedar Hill ISD to their senior prom.

Going to prom is a high school highlight, but it's financially out of reach for some students. That's why the nonprofit Wave of Unity, based in southern Dallas County, started its DFW Prom Dreams initiative.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"This is their moment," Wave of Unity founder and CEO DeAundra Hurd said. "We don't want anyone to have to miss that, like, due to any kind of circumstances, any hardship, or anything like that."

Graduating senior Katelyn Bounds was among the students nominated by a staff member at Cedar Hill ISD for DFW Prom Dreams this year.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I didn't even think I'd get the chance," Bounds said. "I didn't get to go to prom last year."

That's why Hurd started Wave of Unity's DFW Prom Dreams initiative—to give students at her Cedar Hill ISD alma mater who might not have the means a chance to attend prom.

The nonprofit arranges for students to get their hair, nails and makeup done. Transportation and prom tickets are also included. The Terry Costa dress shop in North Dallas provides the dresses at no charge.

Wave of Unity Wave of Unity

"It's the least we can do to help the community," Terry Costa buyer Megan Jeter said. "Every young lady deserves to feel special and beautiful on her prom night, regardless of circumstances."

"It touches my heart," Hurd said. "It's an amazing feeling being able to provide these opportunities, and especially for Katelyn."

Katelyn Bounds deals with more students her age than most students. She is legally independent—going to school, working a job, paying rent, and supporting herself. Getting the unexpected help from strangers to go to her senior prom was emotional for her.

"I'm not gonna cry," Bounds said, wiping away tears. "My whole family has kind of struggled financially throughout my whole life, so having people reach out that can help you and take off some of the load, it just means a lot."

Bounds said she had fun at her prom. Dancing in her blue, sparkly gown was her favorite part of the night.

"It was everything I wanted in a dress," Bounds said. "It made me feel beautiful."

Wave of Unity hopes to expand DFW Prom Dreams to the southern Dallas County cities of DeSoto and Lancaster next year, with the help of sponsors and donations.