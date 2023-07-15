AMBER Alert issued for missing Waxahachie girl last seen in Dallas

An AMBER Alert was issued before dawn Saturday for a missing Waxahachie girl who was last seen in Dallas and is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 11-year-old Tanya Jackson was last seen at about 8 p.m. Friday along the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Dallas.

The girl was wearing a white T-shirt with red lettering.

NBC 5 News An AMBER Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson.

Jackson is Black, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police shared no further information about her disappearance or her description.

Anyone with information about Jackson's location or disappearance is asked to call the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.