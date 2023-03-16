Amber Alert Canceled for 2-Year-Old Out of Royse City

An Amber Alert for a 2-year-old child believed to have been abducted by his father in Royse City Thursday has been canceled after the toddler was safely returned, police say.

According to police, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the Royse City Police Department and Child Protective Services were investigating an allegation that the child's father had physically assaulted another one of his children, a 6-year-old boy.

The 6-year-old child was taken into protective custody during the investigation. A determination was made by CPS to remove the 2-year-old from the home as well, police said.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 10:05 p.m., officers and CPS arrived at the home in Royse City, but the father ran away with the child just prior to their arrival. A search of the area was conducted and the father and the child could not be located.

After an Amber Alert was issued, an attorney working with the father, identified by police as Daddy Sangbong, contacted police and agreed to surrender him. Sangbong arrived at the police department around 8 p.m. Thursday and was placed under arrest.

The missing child, who was not with the father at the time of the arrest, was brought to the police department by a relative shortly after.

"The child is in good condition, unharmed and has been turned over to Child Protective Services," police said.

The father faces a charge of injury to a child. Police have not yet said if new charges will be added.

