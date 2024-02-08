Allen mother arrested, accused of threatening her children with knives and putting one in the oven

An Allen woman who was arrested during a SWAT raid at her home tried to put one of her children in an oven, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5.

Lul Top, 36, was arrested Monday after the SWAT standoff at her home in the 1500 block of Tanglewood Drive. Officers arrived at her home after investigating allegations that she abused her six children. She faces six charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

Authorities said when they initially arrived at the home to execute a search warrant and serve the arrest warrants, Top retreated and barricaded herself in the attic.

After about two hours of negotiations and attempted contact, police said they used chemical agents, and Top ultimately surrendered at about 10:50 a.m.

People living nearby said police were familiar with the house and that police were always there knocking at the door. However, things grew more tense on Monday when the SWAT team arrived.

According to the affidavit, last month Top used a piece of wood from the door frame and caused bodily injury to her husband. That led to forensic interviews with the children in which they reportedly told police that Top drinks a lot of alcohol and makes all the children help look for alcohol.

One child said Top held a knife to (child’s) tongue threatening to cut it off. Another child reported Top tried to put her inside the oven that was on.

According to neighbors, they often saw the kids, but never the parents.

"The sweetest kids ever,” neighbor William Whitney said. “It’s unfathomable. I don’t know how a parent could do that to their kids.”

Court records show during the entire interview with police. Top denied ever causing harm to the children.

“If what they are saying is true was happening then I am so happy for the kids to get them out of that situation because it could have been a lot worse,” Whitney said.

Top is in the Allen County Jail on a $600,000 bond. It's not immediately clear if Top has obtained an attorney.

Court documents indicate Top’s husband filed for a protective order against Top last week. A hearing on the protective order is set for next week.