Woman with 6 felony warrants arrested in Collin County after SWAT standoff

A woman with six active felony warrants is in custody after a standoff in Allen Monday morning.

Allen Police SWAT team members took 36-year-old Lui Top into custody Monday after they said she barricaded herself inside a home in the 1500 block of Tanglewood Drive just before 9 a.m.

Allen Police

Top was wanted for six felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said when they initially arrived at the home to execute a search warrant and serve the arrest warrants, Top retreated and barricaded herself in the attic.

After about two hours of negotiations and attempted contact, police said they used chemical agents, and Top ultimately surrendered around 10:50 a.m.

Top is booked at the Collin County Jail. Her bond is $600,000.