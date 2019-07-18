What to Know for Dollar Day at the Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo is bringing back its annual Dollar Day today, promising $1 admission, snack deals and more.

The annual event draws big crowds every year. For 2019, one of the biggest draws may be the zoo's African painted dogs, which haven't been exhibited at the zoo in nearly six decades.

Here's everything you can expect:

• $1 admission per person (free for kids 2 and under and zoo members)

• $1 selected snack items ($1 hot dogs, chips, soda, and water will be available in the Wilds of Africa tunnel and near the flamingo pond in ZooNorth)

• $1 seed stick to feed the birds in the Lacerte Family Children's Zoo

• $2 Endangered Species Carousel

• $2 T-Rex Express Mini-train

• $5 giraffe feedings

• $10 parking (limited)

Special events:

• Zoologist presentations throughout the day: lions, elephants, reptiles, tigers, hippo, okapi, gorillas, otters, and more

• Animal encounters begin at 10 a.m. on the Wild Encounters Stage

• DinoSOAR wildlife show presented by Kimberly-Clark, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. & 4 p.m.

• ZooNorth Cheetah Encounter at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Extra misting stations, spray fans, and water bottle refill stations will operate throughout the zoo to keep guests and animals cool and hydrated.

Remember to stay hydrated — the heat index will reach more than 100 degrees today.

Parking can fill up quickly, but visitors can use Dallas Area Rapid Transit Red Line service straight to the zoo's entrance. Click here to see the schedules.

Gates are open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.