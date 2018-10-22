What If We Run Out of Hurricane Names?

MEXICO BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 16: Members of the Maryland Task Force urban search and rescue team continue to search for victims of Hurricane Michael on October 16, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle on October 10, as a category 4 storm, claiming at least 19 lives and causing massive damage. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season has been very active; it's one of the most active seasons on record! This week, moisture from Hurricane Willa will bring rain to North Texas on Wednesday.

Willa is the 23rd named storm in the Pacific this season. Next on the list: Xavier, Yolanda and Zeke. Tropical storms are named from lists put together by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.

The lists are names in alphabetical order alternating male and female. Willa, the “W” storm, is close to the end of the alphabet. What happens when you run out of names?

Additional storms after the “Z” name will take names from the Greek alphabet: Alpha, Beta, Gamma.

The last time we had to use the Greek Alphabet to name hurricanes was in 2005. In the Atlantic the last name on the list in 2005 was Wilma and after that we named six more storms: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, and Zeta. This was also the only time we had to revert to the Greek Alphabet to name storms.

