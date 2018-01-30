The time line for the closure of Dallas' Timberlawn psychiatric hospital will at the very least stretch until the middle of February.

The hospital had previously told federal health officials it planned to close by Feb. 1 or "as soon as possible thereafter based upon any notification or other regulatory requirements," according to a letter sent by the hospital's CEO dated Jan. 10.

DallasNews State Moves to Close Dallas Psych Hospital After Child Raped

Timberlawn is required to give a 15-day legal notice in advance of closing and move or release their remaining patients. As of Tuesday, no such notice has been given and it remains unknown if any patients remain at the facility.

Timberlawn Psychiatric Hospital to Shut Down

A psychiatric hospital in Dallas says it is voluntarily closing its doors just after state officials threatened to shut down the aging treatment center because it was too dangerous for patients. (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

NBC 5's request for clarification on the time line and the number of remaining patients has so far not been answered.

Timberlawn has faced intense public criticism and a state investigation after a 13-year-old patient said she was raped and a staff member was killed by a patient.

Documents obtained by NBC 5 do show that Timberlawn was recently found to be in "substantial compliance" with current rules and regulations by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.