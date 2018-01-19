Texas health officials are taking steps to close Timberlawn psychiatric hospital after a child said she was raped there. Dallas Morning News reporter Sue Ambrose talks about the newspaper's investigation into the facility. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Texas health officials are taking steps to close Timberlawn psychiatric hospital after a child said she was raped there.



The state's move to revoke Timberlawn's license, announced Friday, is one of the strongest steps it can take against health care facilities. The unusual effort speaks to Timberlawn’s long history of safety problems: It was already the only psychiatric hospital on probation with the state.



The Dallas Morning News reported in October that police were investigating the sexual assault of a 13-year-old by another patient. Government safety inspectors then swarmed the hospital.

