Taste of Winter Moving Into North Texas

A taste of winter is poised to move into North Texas over the next few days with rain, a strong north wind, falling temperatures and the likelihood of a freeze both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. A cold front will move through North Texas Sunday night, opening the door for the cold Canadian air to move into the area.

Rain will develop Sunday night and continue through the day Monday. That means it's going to be a cold, wet and windy trip to work and school. Please allow for extra time to reach your destination Monday morning.

The roads will NOT be slippery or icy as the temperature will be well above freezing. With widespread rain moving through Dallas-Fort Worth during the heart of the morning rush, the rain will have a impact all by itself.

Wet roads, wind chill and freezing temperatures are a bigger concern Monday and Tuesday than snow accumulation.

The rain will begin tapering off after the noon hour. As the temperature falls into the mid-30s by Monday afternoon, some light flurries may mix in before all the precipitation comes to an end.

The strong north wind will continue. That will pull wind chill values down into the upper teens and lower 20s for Monday evening and Monday night. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Monday night/Tuesday morning. Most of North Texas will see air temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s by sunrise Tuesday.

Even before the real cold hit, MedStar rescuers took four people to the hospital for cold exposure Saturday and Sunday.

"We try to get the message out so people are more aware and take it seriously," said Roland Hernandez with MedStar.

Ambulances are stocked with hot packs and blankets to care for patients suffering from exposure. Hernandez said the old, young and chronically ill are most at risk when the temperatures dip.

"They don't have the capacity to maintain heat," Hernandez said. "It dissipates with the cold. Children as well."

Cold weather also puts an extra strain on the heart. People with heart disease or high blood pressure should seek a doctor's advice when working in the cold.

Dress in layers, be aware of the wind chill factor, remove any wet clothing as soon as possible and limit time outdoors. MedStar said don't ignore shivering. Persistent shivering is a signal to return indoors.

A freeze warning is in effect for North Texas starting Monday at 6 p.m.

Sunshine returns by mid morning on Tuesday. But with that clear sky and the lighter wind Tuesday night, we will be even colder Wednesday morning. One bit of good news … with that hard freeze, that should take care of a large part of the mosquito population. The rest of the week will be sunny, but it will be slow to warm up.

