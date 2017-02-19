NBC 5 Forecast: Two Rounds of Storms | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 Forecast: Two Rounds of Storms

By Brian James

    A strong storm system will bring increasing thunderstorm chances to North Texas this afternoon through Monday morning. There will likely be two separate opportunities for storms. The first round will be scattered storms mainly west of the I-35 corridor this afternoon. The storms in the first round could have strong straight-line winds, hail, and perhaps even a brief tornado. The second round of storms will be a line of storms marching east tonight into Monday morning. Strong striaght-line winds and heavy rain will be the main threats. After the storms move out on Monday, much of next week will be quiet and quite warm. See the full 10-Day Forecast below.

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather bydownloading the NBC DFW smartphone app!

    10 DAY FORECAST

    • TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm, with a 40% chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms may be severe. High: 75. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
    • TONIGHT: Cloudy with 70% of thunderstorms moving through North Texas. Some storms could be severe with locally heavy rain possible. Low: 60. Wind: SE/SW 5-10 mph.
    • MONDAY: Morning rain mainly from DFW to the east. Cloudy to mostly cloudy through the afternoon. High: 73. Wind: Light and variable.
    • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 52. High: 76. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
    • WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 80. Wind: SW 10 mph.
    • THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, and warm. Low: 57. High: 82. Wind: S 10-20 mph.
    • FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low: 54. High: 70. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.
    • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 42. High: 63. Wind: NE/E 10 mph.
    • SUNDAY:  Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Low: 45. High: 67. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
    • MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Low: 47. High: 64. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
    • TUESDAY:  Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Low: 73. High: 54. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Click here for the more maps and radars
    Click here for the latest severe weather alerts

          Published at 3:58 AM CST on Feb 14, 2017 | Updated 3 minutes ago

