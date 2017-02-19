NBC 5 Forecast: Two Rounds of Storms

A strong storm system will bring increasing thunderstorm chances to North Texas this afternoon through Monday morning. There will likely be two separate opportunities for storms. The first round will be scattered storms mainly west of the I-35 corridor this afternoon. The storms in the first round could have strong straight-line winds, hail, and perhaps even a brief tornado. The second round of storms will be a line of storms marching east tonight into Monday morning. Strong striaght-line winds and heavy rain will be the main threats. After the storms move out on Monday, much of next week will be quiet and quite warm. See the full 10-Day Forecast below.

10 DAY FORECAST