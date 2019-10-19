Storms Possible Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

Widespread thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into early Monday morning when a cold front pushes across North Texas.

The best chance for storms in DFW will be between midnight and 4 a.m.

There is a slight risk for some severe storms in parts of North Texas.

By the time the sun comes up Monday morning, the storms will be east of the DFW area.

Half an inch of rain is expected in the DFW metro, with the possibility of an inch or more out in the eastern parts of North Texas.

The front will also bring cooler weather back to North Texas by early next week.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety