Storms Possible Sunday Night Into Monday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Storms Possible Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

By David Finfrock

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC 5 Forecast: Warm Sunday, Then Storms

    NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock updates the Saturday evening forecast. (Published 2 hours ago)

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    Widespread thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into early Monday morning when a cold front pushes across North Texas.

    The best chance for storms in DFW will be between midnight and 4 a.m.

    There is a slight risk for some severe storms in parts of North Texas.

    By the time the sun comes up Monday morning, the storms will be east of the DFW area. 

    Half an inch of rain is expected in the DFW metro, with the possibility of an inch or more out in the eastern parts of North Texas. 

    The front will also bring cooler weather back to North Texas by early next week.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices