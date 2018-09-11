Parents and students stand outside Fort Worth Polytechnic High School, Sept. 11, 2018, after three robbery suspects, at least one of whom was armed, were caught inside.

Three juvenile robbery suspects were taken into custody inside Fort Worth's Polytechnic High School Tuesday morning, school officials say.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, officials said.

Details about the robbery and type of gun found are currently unknown.

The trio is suspected of committing a robbery near the school before running inside, said Fort Worth Independent School District spokesman Clint Bond.

"The school went into immediate lockdown," Bond said.

A final sweep of the campus was conducted by police and the lockdown was lifted.

A spokesman for the school district released the following statement:

Poly High School is currently on lockdown because several unauthorized school-aged males entered the building. Police responded very quickly and detained all of the unauthorized people. A handgun was found on one of those detained. School personnel did an excellent job of keeping students safe and in their classrooms. More information will be available when it is provided by Fort Worth Police. Parents are asked to please remain on the east side of Connor Street until police have concluded their investigation. Students and staff are all safe and there were no injuries to anyone.

There were no injuries reported in connection with either the robbery or the incident on campus.

Polytechnic High School is located at 1200 Connor Avenue, southeast of downtown.

NBC 5's Holley Ford contributed to this report.