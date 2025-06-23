Arun Argawal walked along the under-construction concourse at the Cotton Bowl, wearing a hard hat, vest and safety goggles, and saw his first look at more than one year of work at the iconic stadium.

"It’s better than any renderings we had seen before this work started," Arguwal said.

The president of the Dallas Park and Recreation Board was joined Monday by leadership from the city of Dallas' Park and Recreation Department to see progress on widened concourses, new restrooms and concession areas, along with 14 new escalators installed on the west side of the 95-year-old stadium.

Arguwal said the attention to detail is what stands out from his first look.

"The little details to keep that Art Deco feel of what this campus is known for,” Arguwal said.

Dallas voters approved the funding for the renovation in 2022, with the first phase starting in early 2024.

The renovation, designed to enhance the fan experience, including ease of getting into and out of the Cotton Bowl, is a significant driver in keeping the Texas/OU Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl through 2036.

The work resumed on a $65 million portion of the construction last October, which is set to be complete when the State Fair of Texas begins on September 26.

Dallas Park and Recreation director John Jenkins said Monday the addition of more suites and air-conditioned spaces will make the Cotton Bowl marketable for events beyond sports and concerts, including weddings or corporate-sponsored events.

"People who might want to have a family reunion out here," Jenkins said.

Future upgrades are planned for the east side of the Cotton Bowl, but that work isn't expected to begin until closer to 2030.