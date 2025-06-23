A Fort Worth family says they are lucky to be alive after a car crashed into their home Saturday night.

The crash happened in the 1700 block of Steinberg Lane just after 8 p.m.

Outdoor surveillance cameras show the speeding car failing to make the turn in front of the house and smashing into their 2-year-old’s nursery.

The family tells NBC 5 they narrowly escaped harm. They were just feet away in the kitchen when the car came barreling into the bedroom.

Everyone inside the home is okay, but the crash destroyed their son's room and all of his belongings.

With the front of their house boarded up, the family is temporarily staying in a hotel while they await their next steps.

Fort Worth police identified the driver as 27-year-old Alianna Batista Hernandez. FWPD said she is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after a field sobriety test was performed.