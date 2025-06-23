Hours after an EF-1 tornado touched ground in Gordon on May 18, students, coaches, and the community helped clean up the destroyed Gordon ISD athletic facilities. Among the group, many asked about the condition of a teen who was hospitalized.

“I remember was screaming and digging my fingers into the dirt, trying to figure out where I was,” Alexa Hernandez said. Hernandez is the 15-year-old who was rushed to the hospital along with her family.

It was still daylight when Alexa and her mom, Sunni Moore, remember seeing a dark cloud begin to form.

“We were standing on our deck that is still here and watched the storm and tornado move in the opposite direction and thought, ‘OK, it's going that way, we're fine,’” Moore said. “Then, within minutes, I had gone in and was putting her to bed.”

Moore and her husband have an 11-month-old daughter.

“You could hear the rain hitting the windows. And my husband was like, ‘There's straight line winds coming in. We need to move to the other side of the house.’ And we got in the laundry room. And I called Alexa, my oldest, in. And she kind of sat down with her back up against our deep freezer,” Moore said.

Moore’s stepson was also inside the home at the time. The family’s surveillance camera kept recording as the storm moved in. Moments later, the winds picked up and the camera went black.

“Our house started to rock. And the wind got worse, and the power went out,” Moore said. “As soon as the house rocked real hard, you could hear (the cinder blocks the house sat on) in the back just fall. And as it did this, we were up in the air. And we felt the house lift up in the air.”

Moore remembers landing on top of her baby before being tossed on her back.

Hernandez said she initially didn’t feel pain due to the adrenaline; however, the amount of blood coming from her mouth startled her and her family.

“I had blood running down my face from my teeth,” Hernandez said. “I had two broken teeth, have zero idea how I broke them or where they went, pretty sure I swallowed them. I had a busted lip from where my teeth went down and my leg was just ripped up.”

Hernandez said she struggled to walk for three days due to the pain in her left leg.

“I have scars down my thigh. It was just this leg. It felt impaled but I think it was just the rubble that hit me,” Hernandez said.

Her two teeth have since been repaired.

Moore’s husband suffered from a broken collarbone that required surgery.

“He shattered his collarbone into four pieces and had to have surgery a week after the tornado,” Moore said. “And they put a plate and seven screws in.”

Their 11-month-old was covered in bruises; however, did not suffer major injuries according to Moore.

Hernandez said she has had a hard time coping with the loss of her family’s home.

“It’s terrible. I hate being here, to be completely honest. Everything brings me back to what I lost and to what I will never have back again,” Hernandez said. “It's been hard getting used to life again, coming to terms with I survived, I'm alive, and everything's gone. You see these things on TV and expect them to never happen to you in real life, and you wake up one day and everything has happened.”

Hernandez said therapy and writing have helped her begin to heal.

“I put everything I have, every feeling I have, onto a piece of paper,” Hernandez said. “It took 35 seconds for the tornado to hit. It took us 35 seconds to run. 35 seconds, that's the title of my book.”

Still, she said she has a long road ahead as loud noises and storms keep her on edge.

“I can't have the feeling of rocking again, it scares me when the lights flicker,” Hernandez said.

For now, the family has rented a cabin in Gordon. Their hope, Moore said, is to soon build a new home.

“(We need) financial (help) to rebuild our life and, you know, we're working on rebuilding a home and having to put everything back into a home, and start over again,” Moore said. “So, my sister was gracious enough to start a GoFundMe for us, thankfully.”