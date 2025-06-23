Summer is in full-swing and the Dallas Zoo's Dollar Days are finally here.

Every year, the zoo lowers their admission to $1 on particular dates. This year, on July 17 and Aug. 5, you can score $1 admission to the Dallas Zoo.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased online. The zoo does not plan on selling tickets on-site on the day-of, according to a news release.

The Dallas Zoo is also capping ticket sales for the discounted days as they did last year, according to zoo officials. Dollar Days are extremely popular in North Texas, so the zoo is encouraging those planning on attending to purchase their tickets soon.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Dollar Days will feature two pop-up snack shops offering the following:

$1 popcorn and cotton candy

$2 frozen treats

$2 chips

$3 canned sodas

North Texas temperatures can get hot during the discount days, so zoogoers are encouraged to dress accordingly, wear sunscreen and stay hydrated. The zoo says they will have misting stations and cooling fans to help people combat the heat.

If you're heading to Dollar Days, parking can get busy. The zoo recommends using a ride-share or taking the DART Red Line to the zoo's entrance. Parking at the Zoo is $10 and can be purchased at the admission booths upon entry to the zoo.