Amazon's annual Prime Day event has even bigger discounts for Prime members.

The company announced this week that Prime Day 2025 will be extended to four days, kicking off on July 8 and ending on July 11.

However, one of the best early deals for Prime members might be the offer running over the Fourth of July holiday: a gas discount.

Prime members can get $1 off per gallon at the pump from July 3 to July 6.

Last year, the company added a fuel discount to its list of perks, giving Prime members 10 cents off per gallon at thousands of gas stations across the U.S.

Prime members already receive free shipping, Whole Foods savings, prescription benefits, access to Amazon video, music, gaming, photo storage and more, including the a free one-year membership to Grubhub's premium “Plus” delivery service and discounts on prescription drugs. The cost of membership is $139 a year. Discounted memberships are available for students with a valid school email account at $69 a year.

The discount comes as prices at the pump averaged $3.16 a gallon for regular, according to AAA.

How to get the Amazon Prime gas discount

The $1 gas discount applies at more than 7,500 Amoco, AM/PM and BP gas stations across the country. To receive the discount, members must sign up for BP's free Earnify rewards program, which works at all three BP-owned gas station brands.

Members then have to visit Amazon.com's fuel savings page here to link their Prime account to their Earnify account. Next, download the Earnify app to find your nearest Amoco, AM/PM or BP gas station.

To redeem the offer at the pump, input your phone number or linked payment method when fueling. Members can also use the Earnify app to select the gas station and pump they are using to redeem the discount.

The $1 per gallon discount applies for up to 35 gallons. However, Prime members can still save 10 cents per gallon throughout the year.