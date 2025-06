The Fort Worth Fire Department is battling a 5-alarm fire on West Rosedale Street that broke out Monday afternoon.

Fort Worth Fire is asking the public to avoid the area in the 1000 block of West Rosedale Street as crews continue to work to control the fire.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.