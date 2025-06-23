Abbott vetoes THC bill, calls special session to consider bill's future

What to Know Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed SB3, which would have banned THC products in the state, late Sunday night.

Abbott called for a special session later this summer to reconsider the legislation.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will speak at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Live video will appear in this article.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed a bill Sunday to ban all THC consumables, allowing the booming market flush with THC-infused vapes, gummies and other products to continue to be sold across the state.

Abbott, a Republican, waited until the final moment to veto SB3 in what would have been one of the most restrictive THC bans in the country and a significant blow to the state's billion-dollar industry.

The THC ban was one of 28 bills the governor's office said he vetoed from this session. Abbott then called for a special session to begin July 21 and placed SB3 and five other bills on the agenda for further consideration.

Senate Bill 3: Relating to the regulation of products derived from hemp, including consumable hemp products and the hemp-derived cannabinoids contained in those products.

Senate Bill 648: Relating to recording requirements for certain instruments concerning real property.

Senate Bill 1253: Relating to impact and production fees for certain water projects and to the regulation of certain wells; authorizing a fee.

Senate Bill 1278: Relating to an affirmative defense to prosecution for victims of trafficking of persons or compelling prostitution.

Senate Bill 1758: Relating to the operation of a cement kiln and the production of aggregates near a semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility. (This bill was not vetoed, but was filed without the governor's signature.)

Senate Bill 2878: Relating to the operation and administration of and practices and procedures related to proceedings in the judicial branch of state government.

“Working with the Texas Legislature, we delivered results that will benefit Texans for generations to come,” said Abbott. “Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, and the Texas House and Senate worked hard to send critical legislation to my desk. This session has seen monumental success, but there is more we can do.”

In Texas, the governor has the full authority to call as many special sessions as desired and the governor sets the agendas for those sessions. The sessions can be as long as 30 days and legislators are not allowed to take up any other business than what's on the governor's agenda. When the session expires, the governor can call another special session if he wishes.

SB3 vetoed by Gov. Abbott

SB3 would have made it a misdemeanor to own, manufacture or sell consumable THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, products and was the latest push by states to regulate THC after a 2018 federal law allowed states to regulate hemp, a similar plant to marijuana that can be synthetically processed to produce THC, the compound giving marijuana its psychoactive properties.

Loopholes in existing law have allowed many THC-infused goods to enter the market across the country, including states with strict marijuana laws.

Texas has some of the strictest marijuana laws in the country, prohibiting all recreational use and providing a limited medical marijuana program. The consumables market has allowed residents to access goods legally, giving a similar high to marijuana.

Republican lawmakers have criticized the products as dangerous due to a lack of federal oversight in how the goods are manufactured. Texas' ban is one of the more far-reaching among states that have taken similar steps. Several states, including California, have imposed age limits and restrictions on the potency of THC products.

Critics of the Texas bill said it allows people who cannot access marijuana through the state's medical marijuana program to acquire goods that can provide a similar relief. Many retailers across the state also highlighted the thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue the industry generates each year.

Last year, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have put age restrictions on THC consumables, claiming it would hurt small businesses.