One Month Later, Grand Prairie Couple’s Disappearance Remains a Mystery

What to Know Authorities found the body of Alfonso Hernandez, 28, in White Rock Lake.

Weltzin Garcia, 26, is still missing.

Family members said Garcia and Hernandez had relationship issues. They have two children, ages 3 and 6.

According to Grand Prairie Police Department, it was on February 5, 2019 when an officer was dispatched to conduct a welfare check.

Weltzin Garcia, 26, and Alfonso Hernandez, 28, were seen the previous night, but their families didn’t know any other details. Hours later, his car was found abandoned near White Rock Lake.

Multiples agencies then started an exhaustive search by boat, by foot and on horseback.

The search continued for several days, but it wasn’t until Sunday February 17 that Alfonso’s body was found in White Rock Lake. She has yet to be found.

Authorities have continued the search in the lake and surrounding areas, but there are still no new leads to find her.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office told NBC 5 that the autopsy results for Hernandez might take up to 12 weeks.

Hernandez and Garcia have two children, ages 3 and 6, who were in foster care since their disappearance, but a judge later ruled that they should live with her family.

Police are still asking for the public’s help in finding Garcia. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 972-988-8477.