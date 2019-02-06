Grand Prairie Police 'Working Tirelessly' to Find Missing Couple - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Police 'Working Tirelessly' to Find Missing Couple

By Frank Heinz

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News
    Police are looking for 26-year-old Weltzin Garcia, left, and 28-year-old Alfonso Hernandez, right. Hernandez's car was found near White Rock Lake but there was no sign of the couple.

    Grand Prairie police are asking for the public's help finding a missing couple.

    Weltzin Garcia, 26, and Alfonso Hernandez, 28, were reported missing Tuesday. Hernandez's car was found near White Rock Lake, but there was no indication where the couple may have gone.

    Grand Prairie police said they have been working tirelessly with Dallas police officers in searching for the couple.

    The couple has two children who are safe with family members.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Prairie Police Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477 (TIPS). Tips may also be submitted online at GPCrimeStoppers.org.

