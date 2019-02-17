Missing Grand Prairie Couple's Children Reunited With Family

What to Know The children of a missing Grand Prairie couple were transferred from foster care to the parents' family Sunday, CPS says.

The body of Alfonso Hernandez, the children's father, was pulled from White Rock Lake in Dallas Sunday.

The children's mother, Weltzin Garcia, is still missing.

The children of a missing Grand Prairie couple were reunited with family members Sunday night, a Child Protective Services spokesperson says.

The body of their father, 28-year-old Alfonso Hernandez, was pulled from White Rock Lake in Dallas Sunday morning. The children's mother, Weltzin Garcia, has not been located.

The news was first reported on the "Help Us Find Weltzin" Facebook page at 7:39 p.m. Sunday and later confirmed by CPS officials.

"The kids are finally with us. Thank you CPS for been[sic] so understanding," the post said. "Only God knows what's coming for these kids, but I'll be there to support them and love them until the end."

Garcia's twin sister Atziry Garcia Mireles had been fighting for custody of the children, a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old, and met with a judge Friday morning in Fort Worth.

"It's really, really hard," Mireles said Friday. "It's not our fault. It's not her kids fault. It just happened, this situation. We don't know why. We just want my sister back. [The kids] need their mom. I'm not gonna be a substitute for those kids. But I think it's best for the kids -- they need to be with us."

Friday, Family members said Garcia and Hernandez had had relationship issues, and that Hernandez had sought treatment for anger management. Grand Prairie police confirmed there was a warrant out for Hernandez's arrest, related to a January domestic assault incident.

The children had been living foster care since Feb. 8; Garcia and Hernandez were reported missing Feb. 5. CPS said it believed there were some security concerns for the safety of the children at the time.