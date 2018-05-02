NBC 5 is taking home five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including its third consecutive “Overall Excellence” award in large market television from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). Last year’s “Overall Excellence” regional nomination culminated in a national win for NBC 5.

Another highlight this year is a very special win in the “News Series” category for joint reporting efforts with Telemundo 39 / KXTX and The Dallas Morning News on “The Borderland Project,” a news series reporting local perspective and experiences as a result of the highly politicized national topic of stopping illegal immigration.

“It is an honor for the NBC 5 team to be recognized by the RTDNA with this many awards, especially for our series ‘Borderland Project,’" said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 President and General Manager. “The extensive reporting necessary for a story like this is possible because of the collaboration of our vested partners Spanish-language station, Telemundo 39 / KXTX, and The Dallas Morning News.”

The prestigious honors include:

Overall Excellence: NBC 5 / KXAS’s commitment to community, storytelling, and efforts to hold the powerful accountable is highlighted in this year’s entry. The station’s coverage of breaking news, public health concerns, severe weather, politics, immigration issues, in-depth investigations, and exclusive interviews set the station apart in providing meaningful and powerful stories to North Texas viewers.

The regional Edward R. Murrow Awards are presented annually by the RTDNA, the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism.

Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition, which will be judged in May 2018. The national awards will be presented October 22, 2018 at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City.

