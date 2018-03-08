Plano Chief of Police Gregory W. Rushin said during a news conference Thursday afternoon that the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified remains found in Anna as Christina Morris. Morris' mother, Jonni Hare, spoke to say thanks for the support since her daughter's disappearance and that she knows her daughter is in a better place. Morris' step-sister Sarah Estes said the family's hearts are irreversibly broken. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Remains preliminarily identified as Christina Morris, a 23-year-old woman presumed dead since she disappeared Aug. 30, 2014.

The Collin County Medical Examiner's Office will confirm the person's identity and cause of death.

Field had been searched previously in Morris investigation; nearby cell tower pinged convicted kidnapper's phone after her disappearance.

Skeletal remains unearthed Wednesday in a field in Anna have been identified as Christina Morris, a 23-year-old woman presumed dead after being reported missing in August 2014.

Plano Chief of Police Gregory W. Rushin said during a news conference Thursday afternoon that the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the remains as those of Christina Morris. Christina Morris, missing since Aug. 30, 2014.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

"We will continue to investigate this case and work with the Collin County District Attorney's Office in our continuing effort to seek justice for the family and loved ones of Christina Morris," Rushin said.

Earlier in the day Morris' mother, Jonni Hare (nee McElroy), placed flowers at the site where the remains were found. At a news conference Thursday afternoon Hare thanked both the police and the public for standing by her family as they continually searched for her daughter over the last three and a half years.

This, I must say, is the most difficult day that I've ever faced in my entire life.Jonni Hare, Christina Morris' mother

"I know our daughter is in a better place. I know she's in heaven. I know she's proud of us for not giving up," Hare said. "Please understand that we need to grieve. We need to heal. We need our time."

Officials took no questions at the news conference Thursday and offered no information about what may have caused Morris' death.

Morris was last being seen leaving The Shops at Legacy with friend Enrique Arochi on Aug. 30, 2014. Following Morris' disappearance, Arochi maintained that after he walked into the parking garage with Morris that the two separated and he never saw her again. Investigators later found Morris' DNA in Arochi's trunk; he was eventually sentenced to life in prison for her kidnapping.

Should Morris' cause of death be ruled a homicide, officials have not yet said what that may mean for Arochi.

Jonni McElroy, mother of Christina Morris, right, arrives with Rosie Aschenbrenner, left, and Danielle Cox at the scene where human remains were found near the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Mesquite Lane in Anna, Texas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News)

Photo credit: Staff Photographer

After multiple police departments guarded the area overnight, investigators returned to the field Thursday to continue scouring the area for evidence.

Enrique Arochi.

Photo credit: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The day before, officials could only confirm a crew clearing brush and doing excavation work in a field unearthed a partial skeleton along the 1800 block of Taylor Boulevard, about a mile east of U.S. Highway 75.



The field is less than a mile from a cell tower that pinged Arochi's phone the day after Morris disappeared, The Dallas Morning News reported; officials confirmed the area was searched at least once before during the investigation into Morris' disappearance.

Arochi, meanwhile, has maintained his innocence in the case and in a jailhouse interview with The Dallas Morning News (below) apologized to Morris' family for not being able to help more in the search for Christina. He urged anyone with information in her disappearace to come forward so that he could be freed and return to his family.



Vigil Planned for Thursday Night

Neighbors in the Anna neighborhood near where the remains were found are planning a prayer vigil for Thursday night.

"I hope to see the street filled, obviously, and just neighbors coming together and expressing love and concern and compassion for a person we don't know. But we're all brothers and sisters in Christ, and I just need to feel that with my neighbors," said Lekeita McMillan.

The vigil will begin at about 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Mesquite and Sweet Gum, north of Taylor Boulevard in Anna.



NBC 5's Diana Zoga and Allie Spillyards contributed to this report. Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.