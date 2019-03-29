Frisco police and a Texas DPS officer take up a defensive position during a standoff, March 29, 2019.

Texas Sky Ranger is over the scene but is not streaming live video so that we do not give away the positions of law enforcement during the standoff.

There is a large police presence at La Valencia at Starwood apartment complex in response to an incident involving a Texas State Trooper.

Lonny Haschell, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, confirmed an incident with a trooper but was unable to elaborate until more information could be confirmed.

Frisco police, as well as Texas DPS officers, were seen taking up positions behind a DPS SUV with apparent flat tires; a green Firebird was stopped in front of the DPS vehicle with a door open, a long gun on the ground and several bullet holes in the back window. From Texas Sky Ranger's vantage point, no one was visible inside the vehicle.

The complex is on Lebanon Road, west of the intersection with Dallas North Tollway in Frisco.

Frisco police have asked people to avoid the area due to an active, ongoing situation.

Eastbound Lebanon Road has been closed, police said.

