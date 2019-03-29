Injured DPS Trooper Out of Surgery, In Stable Condition

Late Friday, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson said a trooper shot in Frisco has come out of surgery and is in stable condition, Friday, March 29, 2019.

Late Friday, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson said a trooper shot in Frisco has come out of surgery and is in stable condition.

The name of the trooper is not being released.

The injured trooper was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian in Plano, which is roughly six miles from where he was shot.

According to Lonny Haschell, with the Texas DPS, the trooper attempted to stop a driver on the Dallas North Tollway for a traffic violation at about 2:15 p.m. near West Spring Creek Parkway. The driver refused to stop, continuing north for about four miles to Lebanon Road.

From there, Haschel said, the driver led the trooper to the La Valencia at Starwood apartment complex where he stopped suddenly in the parking lot. At some point during the next few moments, the trooper was shot.

Residents who live at the La Valencia at Starwood apartments were living in a divided world, where officers in tactical gear walked the complex a short distance away from neighbors who walked their dogs.

"I heard the first two shots," said Ivan Carbajal, who was trapped inside his apartment and shut himself in the bathroom for cover. "I thought they were, like, firecrackers cause you wouldn't think real shots. Then, boom! Two more go off. I'm like, oh my God! A shooting! So I close the door."

Carbajal said he prepared for the worst.

"Getting prepared to die, I guess," he said. "Cause you hear these stories about getting shot and they're running, you know? I'm like, that's not gonna be me. I'm gonna fight."

Carbajal's mother, Cynthia Arzola, was outside the complex, waiting and worrying.

"This is what happens when there are shootings, I guess," Arzola said. "It's just scary for everyone involved, even law enforcement themselves, especially."