According to experts at Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County, social skills are key to landing a job. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

Job Fairs Hit DFW: How to Get the Job and Keep it

Compared to the rest of the United States, North Texas continues to top the charts when it comes to job growth.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2017, Dallas added 100,400 jobs. The same job growth trend is expected to continue in 2018.

When it comes to landing the job position, career experts say there are a few things job seekers can do to stick out in a competitive market. According to experts at Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County, social skills are key.

“Candidates need to practice their communication skills,” said Jason Cancino. “They also need to find ways to convey to the interviewer that they can communicate with people that not only think like them, but others with diverse backgrounds."

Traffic Alert Fiery Crash Closes I-30 in Rowlett

The labor pool is cross generational. In 2018 companies receive applications from baby boomers, generation x’ers, generation y’ers and millennials.

“Learning how to communicate with others is key," Cancino explained. "It will not only help you get the job, but keep the job as well.”

Experts say candidates also need to practice answering questions that will come up on their interview, such as, “why are you the best candidate for the job?”

“We encourage them to look in the mirror work on their smile," said Cancino. "Understand the questions that will come up. Practice their tone that, and make sure that they're not high or too low. When they are confident in their speech, the employer will be confident in their ability to get the job done."



The Workforce Solutions For Tarrant County offers free career training workshops. Click here for more information.

Amazon Hiring Fair

Amazon Distribution Center

940 W Bethel Rd.

Coppell

State Farm: Informational session Monday

10 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Plano Workforce Solutions Office

1101 Resource Dr.

Plano



Six Flags Over Texas: Job Fair

Saturday, Jan. 20

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interviews will be by appointment only; click here for more

