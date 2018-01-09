Six Flags To Fill 1,000 Positions at Two Job Fairs

Six Flags Over Texas plans to hire 1,000 people at two job fairs this month for the amusement park's upcoming season.

The park is looking to hire in many areas, including food services, games, rides, retail, marketing, guest services, entertainment, security and photographers.

The first job fair will be held on Jan. 13 and the second will be Jan. 20. Both job fairs are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park.

Six Flags expects to employ about 4,000 seasonal team members.

Job seekers should first complete an application at sixflagsjobs.com to schedule an interview at the job fair.

Gates open for the season on Feb. 24.