Recreational Vehicles, or RVs, are a popular way to spend summer vacations.

“We buy and sell, consign and repair anything on your RV travel trailer or fifth wheel,” Texas RV Guys owner Joshua Baker said.

He said you should consider the water you use at your campsite for health reasons.

“There's a big difference if the RV park that you're staying at is getting city water, or a lot of them are getting well water,” Baker said. "The big hazard with that is most of them are unregulated.”

Even the water tank on your RV could be a health concern if not properly cared for.

“I have customers that have never sanitized or cleaned their freshwater tank, and even just stagnant water can become bacteria-filled and sludge-filled,” Baker said. “So, we always recommend a freshwater tank cleansing every three to six months.”

The Centers for Disease Control recently reported that a 71-year-old woman died in Texas in 2024 from a rare brain infection caused by tap water in her RV.

She used that water to wash out her nose.

Dr. John Flores of Little Elm said there are precautions for using nasal irrigation systems.

“So, it's important to use, you know, boiled tap water or distilled water,” Dr. Flores said. “I think that is the utmost importance, you've got to assume that something might be living in that tap water that even though we can swallow it, and our stomach can defend us. When it's going to be shoved up into our sinus cavities, you're very likely to have a bad outcome.”

As for your RV, Baker recommended you add a filtration system to help protect yourself.

“Yes, they're safe, water contamination, things like that that can happen anywhere,” Baker said. “I would just go ahead and bring bottled water. It's affordable. Bring a gallon of water, you know, washing your face with water that you know is clean, drinking water that is clean. I don't suggest anybody drinking the water out of any RV.”

The CDC said they can't say for sure if the source of contamination came from the RV water tank or a municipal water system.

It's important to note, if you are rinsing your sinuses, health experts said bottled water is not a good option, unless you've boiled it first.