By Candace Sweat

NBCDFW.com

Dallas Police, detectives, and crime scene units responded to multiple people shot near the corner of South Malcolm X and Twyman Avenue Thursday night.

The call came in around 8:00 p.m.

Seven people were transported to the hospital, two in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown person shot multiple people at the scene.

Police did not say what led to the shooting and have not yet identified the victims.

The scene unfolded in the South Dallas historic Wheatley Place neighborhood.

