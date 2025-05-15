community

Celebrate Juneteenth at Opal's Walk for Freedom 2025

Join Dr. Opal Lee at Fort Worth’s Farrington Field.

Opal Lee walks in ‘Opal’s Walk for Freedom’ in Fair Park on Juneteenth
NBCDFW.com

Celebrate Juneteenth with NBC 5, Telemundo 39, Unity Unlimited, Inc., and Dr. Opal Lee on Thursday, June 19, at Opal’s Walk for Freedom. This year’s walk features a new, scenic route in Fort Worth that starts at Farrington Field, passes by the Botanic Garden, Dickie’s Arena, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, the Kimbell Art Museum, the cultural district and Casa Mañana.

Dr. Opal Lee, also known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," will kick off the walk in-person. Dr. Lee made history when Juneteenth National Independence Day was signed into law as a national holiday on June 17, 2021. As a retired schoolteacher and counsellor, the 98 year-young social activist started a movement to make Juneteenth an official federal holiday and was honored as a 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. She is committed to her mission to educate others about Juneteenth and is an inspiration to all.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and traces its origin to Texas. Join us at Farrington Field on June 19th and walk in-person or walk virtually. Click HERE to register.

Opal’s Walk for Freedom 2025
Juneteenth, Thursday, June 19
9:00 a.m.
Farrington Field
1501 University Dr.Fort Worth
For more information, click HERE.

* You can watch the LIVE broadcast of Opal’s Walk for Freedom on NBC 5 starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, hosted by Brittney Johnson, Laura Harris and Deborah Ferguson.

