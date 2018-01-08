Amazon says they need to hire more than 2,500 full-time positions at their newest North Texas fulfillment center.

The facility is the third in Coppell and the fourth in North Texas; the other fulfillment center is in Fort Worth.

The new facility, which will use robotics to assist in order fulfillment, will also use humans to pick, pack and ship orders placed on the company's website.



Applicants can apply at the fulfillment center located at 940 W. Bethel Road, between Jan. 15 and Feb. 18, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Amazon said there will be on-the-spot job offers and that shift schedules vary as do responsibilities. Average compensation ranges from $12 to $13 per hour. Candidates can learn more and apply online at Amazon.com/dfwjobs.

In addition to highly competitive wages, Amazon provides associates with highly competitive pay, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families. Leave Share lets associates share their Amazon paid leave with their spouse or domestic partner if their spouse's employer does not offer paid leave. Ramp Back gives new moms additional control over the pace at which they return to work. Just as with Amazon's health care plan, these benefits are egalitarian - they are the same for fulfillment center and customer service associates as they are for Amazon's most senior executives. In addition, our hourly fulfillment center associates are eligible for Amazon's innovative Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of the cost of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether those skills are related to jobs at Amazon. To date, more than 10,000 associates have taken the next step in pursuing their passion with career re-training through the Career Choice program.

Amazon currently employs 125,000 full-time employees at more than 75 fulfillment centers across North America.