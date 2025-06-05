Topo Chico recalled from Costco and other retailers due to possible contamination

Concern that some Topo Chico bottles may contain more than just minerals has prompted Coca-Cola to issue a recall following the discovery of bacteria that could pose health risks to individuals with weakened immune systems.

Coca-Cola issued an initial recall announcement to Costco members on June 2, warning that select packs of Topo Chico Mineral Water could be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. In its letter, it said the cases were sold at Louisiana and Texas-based warehouses.

The letter issued to Costco members who purchased the product states that the bacteria poses a "very low" health risk to the general public. However, those with compromised immune systems who consume affected products could be subject to potential minor health consequences.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson told TODAY.com in an email statement that the affected Topo Chico bottles are no longer available for sale and have been removed from store shelves. The statement, however, did say retail locations across five total states were impacted.

"The quality and safety of our products is our top priority,” the statement reads. "Due to a potential contamination of pseudomonas we have voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of Topo Chico Mineral Water 16.9 ounce glass bottle products. All impacted product has been removed from store shelves at the approximate 40 retail locations across Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and no illnesses have been reported."

What bacteria was found in Topo Chico?

Pseudomonas aeruginosa was the bacteria identified by Coca-Cola in its letter to consumers.

What is Pseudomonas aeruginosa?

According to the company's notice, Pseudomonas can be found naturally in water sources such as mineral water.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that the bacteria most often occur in healthcare settings. The agency also notes that the bacteria can lead to infections that can affect the blood, lungs, urinary tract and other parts of the body following a surgical procedure.

Individuals who are most at risk are patients in healthcare settings, including those who are:

On breathing support machines such as ventilators

Using medical devices like catheters

Recovering from surgery or have open wounds or burns

Which Topo Chico products are affected?

The recall applies to Topo Chico Mineral Water with the following indicators:

Item: Topo Chico Mineral Water 16.9 ounce (500mL)

Sold in: 18-packs

Lot code: #13A2541

Date of purchase: May 20 and May 29, 2025

To confirm: Customers can locate the lot code on both sides of each case, as well as on the necks of the bottles.

What to do if you bought the recalled Topo Chico?

Consumers who purchased the affected products should return them to their local warehouse for a full refund.

Call Coca-Cola at 1-800-GET-COKE (1-800-438-2653) with questions.

