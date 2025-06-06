There are questions, concerns and confusion surrounding the upcoming full and partial travel bans to 19 nations.



Haiti is among the countries listed by a proclamation signed by President Trump on Wednesday.



"Devastated. Devastated and overwhelmed due to the fact that they are unable to try to come here," said Kavin Adisson, a Haitian now living in Celina.



He and his wife Sophia, own Sophia's Haitian Cuisine, a food truck that serves authentic Haitian food across North Texas.

The Adissons came to the U.S. from Haiti in the early 2000s but still have family in areas of Haiti gripped by gang violence, relatives they’re extremely worried about.

“It hits home because being Haitian and I know how resilient we are, it’s hurtful now that there’s a blocker. I won’t be able to see my family. My family cannot come see me here,” said Sophia Addison.

Haiti is among the 12 nations that'll soon be under a full travel ban, according to the proclamation signed by President Trump, who cited national security concerns, including this week’s terror attack in Boulder, Colorado.

“We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm,” President Trump said from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

The ban is raising questions about impacts on the FIFA World Cup that's now one year away and the CONCACAF Gold Cup just days away at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.



On June 22, the U.S. is set to play Haiti, which will be under a travel ban by then.

President Trump says players, coaches and immediate relatives are exempt from the ban, though it’s unclear how fans traveling to any major sporting events in the U.S. may be impacted.



The Adissons say they get most of their authentic ingredients from Haiti, including a black rice recipe, and are concerned about whether they'll continue to be able to do that.



"It's called djon djon and the djon djon, it comes from Haiti so if people cannot get it from Haiti, some goods, I cannot supply it to customers here," explained Sophia Adisson.



“For them to not able to come to us or ship to us is kind of a burden for the business,” said Kavin Adisson. “There’s a lot of uncertainty.”



The travel ban is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EST on Monday, June 9.