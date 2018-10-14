To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Rockwall Child Hospitalized After Venomous Caterpillar Sting

Lauren Chambers didn’t know what to think when she received a call from her daughters’ daycare that 5-year-old Adrie couldn’t move her arm after getting stung by a caterpillar.The daycare believed the woolly-looking caterpillar, a Southern Flannel Moth Caterpillar or an asp, fell from a tree while Adrie was playing outside. The asp has venomous spines buried beneath its hair that deliver a painful sting that can last up to 12 hours. Michael Merchant, an entomologist with Texas A&M University says they’ve received more calls about the bugs this year though they don’t know why. Click here to read more about how the daycare's quick thinking kept Adrie's reaction from getting worse and when the asps will disappear.

Mesquite Police Hunt for Puppy Thief Caught on Camera

Mesquite police are looking for the man caught on camera snatching a puppy from a fenced yard. The owner posted the video on social media. In it, a man can be seen calling the puppy over, grabbing the 10-week-old French mastiff named Chipper by the neck and hoisting him over the fence. Another man is seen distracting the older dogs. On Thursday, owner Ivy Bordeaux confirmed Chipper was recovered. Bryan Vazquez bought the stolen puppy. A man, he's certain is the same person in the video, sold him the dog for $300. He returned the puppy to Bordeaux. Anyone with information about the men involved in the puppy snatching should call Mesquite police. Click here to read more about Chipper's return and see the raw video again.



15-Year-Old Boy Dies in Crash After Fleeing Police

A chase in Collin County ended in a deadly crash Wednesday after a 15-year-old boy took his mother's SUV, fled police and crashed into a truck carrying port-a-potties, Wylie police said. The teen has been identified as Austin Schell. The teen died after the crash at the intersection of Texas Highway 78 and Gaddy Street in Farmersville, according to police. The incident started with a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 100 block of South 5th Street in Wylie, police said. When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as the boy's mother, bleeding in the apartment complex parking lot. Click here to read more.

Good Samaritans Upright Van to Save Man's Life

About a dozen strangers joined together to lift an overturnedvehicle off a man trapped underneath it following a crash in East Dallas. It happened the night of Oct. 5 at the intersection of Peavy and Garland Road. One witness said the van partially landed on a curb when it overturned, which is why they say the man underneath was able to survive. Click here to read more.

Saving Stony, One Building at a Time

You won't find Stony, Texas on a map, but one North Texas man is doing his best to preserve its history. Bill Marquis' workshop is full of old tools and hardware, tools he uses to restore historic buildings across the state. His biggest project yet is saving his hometown of Stony. Located between Decatur and Denton, the small prairie town settled in the 1800s has pretty much faded away.

Saving Stony, One Building at a Time