The crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    A police chase in northern Collin County ended in a crash between an SUV and a truck Wednesday afternoon, the Wylie Police Department confirmed.

    The crash happened at the intersection of Texas Highway 78 and Gaddy Street in Farmersville, police said.

    In video from Texas Sky Ranger, it appeared the truck involved in the crash was carrying port-a-potties.

    The pursuit started in Wylie and ended in Farmersville, police said.

