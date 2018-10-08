Mesquite Police Looking for Puppy Thieves

Mesquite police are investigating an incident after video posted on social media shows a puppy being snatched from a fenced in yard.
Officers confirm they are investigating the case and are following up on potential leads.
The dog's owner posted on social media video showing two men approach the fence.
The man in the dark-colored shirt calls the puppy over and then grabs the puppy by the neck and lift it up over the gate. The two men then drive off in a dark-colored SUV.
The puppy is described as a 10-week-old French mastiff.