Dallas County DA Responds to Gov. Abbott's Criticism

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot issued a statement Wednesday to clarify his stance on the prosecution of theft of personal items valued at less than $750, a day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the approach "reckless and irresponsible." To read more about this story, click here.

Ride-Shares Get New Drop-Off and Pick-Up Locations in Deep Ellum

Passengers who use Uber or Lyft will have designated pick-up and drop-off locations in Deep Ellum starting Thursday. The new plan is an effort to decrease traffic build-up. To read more about this story, click here.

Woman Calls NBC 5 Responds After She Says Builder Ran Off With Cash

A woman in Garland said a local contractor ran off with her cash. She booked the builder through Thumbtack and said the company did little to help her. So, she called NBC 5 Responds. To read more about this story, click here.

NFL Announces Cowboys 2019 Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys will open next season Sept. 8 at AT&T Stadium against the New York Giants. To read more about this story, click here.

North Texas Breast Milk Bank Grows To Keep Up With Demand

Donated breast milk has proven to be one of the best sources of calories and immunological support for premature or sick newborns. As demand grows, the Mothers' Milk Bank of North Texas grows with it. To read more about this story, click here.

