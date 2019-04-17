NFL Announces Cowboys 2019 Schedule

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys dives but falls short of the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 5, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys will open next season Sept. 8 at AT&T Stadium against the New York Giants.

Other highlights on Dallas' schedule include an NBC Sunday Night Football matchup Sept. 29 at New Orleans and a trip to New England Nov. 24.

The Cowboys will host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

View the Cowboys' full schedule below (all times central).

Sept. 8, vs. New York Giants, 3:25 p.m.

Sept. 15, at Washington, 12 p.m.

Sept. 22, vs. Miami, 12 p.m.

Sept. 29, at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Oct. 6, vs. Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Oct. 13, at New York Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Oct. 20, vs. Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

BYE

Nov. 4, at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m.

Nov. 10, vs. Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Nov. 17, at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Nov. 24, at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 28, vs. Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 5, at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Dec. 15, vs. Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 22, at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 29, vs. Washington, 12 p.m.