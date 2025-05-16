Wells Enterprises, the Iowa-based maker of Blue Bunny and Halo Top ice cream, has recalled 17,866 containers of ice cream and frozen yogurt after the batches were discovered to possibly contain pieces of plastic.
The voluntary recall was issued April 25, according to a report released by the Food and Drug Administration this week.
The nationwide recall includes 22 flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt sold in 3-gallon tubs and distributed to 103 distribution centers across the United States, including Le Mars, Iowa; Wyoming, Michigan; Rosemont, Illinois; Houston, Texas; and Fort Worth, Texas.
The affected products feature "Best If Used By" dates ranging from March to October 2026.
The FDA has labeled the recall as Class II, meaning that consumption of the contaminated product may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the agency's website.
No injuries or adverse reactions were included in the FDA report.
The report also failed to provide instructions for consumers who have purchased the affected containers, though the company's website encourages customers with questions, comments or concerns to fill out the form.
Which ice creams have been recalled?
|Product Description
|Code Information
|Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream
|UPC: 070640050314
LOT: 50009
BEST IF USED BY 10/10/26
|Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream
|UPC: 070640050420
LOT: 50016
BEST IF USED BY 10/09/26
|Peanut Butter 'N Fudge Ice Cream
|UPC: 070640050574
LOT: 50012
BEST IF USED BY 10/07/26
|Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream,
|UPC: 070640600052
LOT: 50085
BEST IF USED BY 10/17/26
|Scooper Hero Ice Cream
|UPC: 070640050642
LOT: 50011
BEST IF USED BY 09/26/26
|Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream
|UPC: 070640050482
LOT: 50018
BEST IF USED BY 10/08/26
|GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream
|UPC: 070640000272
LOT: 50024
BEST IF USED BY 4/3/26
|Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
|UPC: 070640050604
LOT: 50034
BEST IF USED BY 10/07/26
|Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Flavored Fat Free Frozen Yogurt
|UPC: 070640005567
LOT: 50014
BEST IF USED BY 04/01/26
|Johnny Rockets Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
|UPC: 070640006564
LOT: 50029
BEST IF USED BY 10/3/26
|BIPC Flavored Ice Cream
|UPC: 070640008025
LOT: 50024
BEST IF USED BY 10/14/26
|Vanilla Frozen Yogurt
|UPC: 00070640022144
LOT: 50002
BEST IF USED BY 9/30/26
|Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
|UPC: 070640022250
LOT: 50005
BEST IF USED BY 10/06/26
|GFGB 12% Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
|UPC: 070640018451
LOT: 50004
BEST IF USED BY 4/2/26
|Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
|UPC: 00093901820730
LOT: 50003
BEST IF USED BY 10/02/26
|Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Madagascar vanilla
|UPC: 50758108658085
LOT: 50026
BEST IF USED BY 10/3/26
|Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
|UPC: 50758108118398
LOT: 50066HH
BEST IF USED BY 10/14/26
|Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream
|UPC: 50758108118404
LOT: 50033HH
BEST IF USED BY 10/10/26
|Glenview Farms Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream
|UPC: 50758108392668
LOT: 50015HH
BEST IF USED BY 10/3/26
|Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream
|UPC: 00074865257275
LOT: 50025
BEST IF USED BY 3/28/26
|Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
|UPC: 046045065871
LOT: 50004HH
BEST IF USED BY 10/9/26
|Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
|UPC: 046045065833
LOT: 50003HH
BEST IF USED BY 9/26/26