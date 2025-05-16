Wells Enterprises, the Iowa-based maker of Blue Bunny and Halo Top ice cream, has recalled 17,866 containers of ice cream and frozen yogurt after the batches were discovered to possibly contain pieces of plastic.

The voluntary recall was issued April 25, according to a report released by the Food and Drug Administration this week.

The nationwide recall includes 22 flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt sold in 3-gallon tubs and distributed to 103 distribution centers across the United States, including Le Mars, Iowa; Wyoming, Michigan; Rosemont, Illinois; Houston, Texas; and Fort Worth, Texas.

The affected products feature "Best If Used By" dates ranging from March to October 2026.

The FDA has labeled the recall as Class II, meaning that consumption of the contaminated product may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the agency's website.

No injuries or adverse reactions were included in the FDA report.

The report also failed to provide instructions for consumers who have purchased the affected containers, though the company's website encourages customers with questions, comments or concerns to fill out the form.

Which ice creams have been recalled?