North Texas Breast Milk Bank Grows To Keep Up With Demand

The Mothers' Milk Bank of North Texas is in a new Fort Worth building that can pasteurize twice the amount of milk before as it continues its mission of nourishing fragile infants.

Amy Trotter with the milk bank says donated breast milk has proven to be one of the best sources of calories and immunological support for premature or sick newborns.

"We opened in 2004 and that year had dispensed 4,000 ounces of donor milk. Last year, we dispensed over 600,000 ounces, which is why we had to move into this bigger facility," says Trotter.

That's more than 4,600 gallons of human milk a year being pasteurized at the Fort Worth facility, now one of the top dispensing milk banks in North America.

After the milk is pasteurized to destroy harmful pathogens, most of it is shipped out to hospitals or directly to mothers.

Some of the human milk will be used for research.

"We always need to know more about the powers of breast milk. I think a bunch of studies are bringing to light how important the breast milk is for fragile infants, as well as healthy newborns."

Research published on breast milk just within the last year found that it may prevent future food allergies and is the best diet for infants with congenital heart disease.

Mothers’ Milk Bank of North Texas will celebrate its new facility at a Grand Opening, happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.