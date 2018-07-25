Adrian Breedlove, the driver accused of hitting and killing Dallas police officer Sr. Cpl. Earl Jamie Givens Saturday morning, remains behind bars, now with no bond.



Breedlove, 25, faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection to the case.



Investigators said Breedlove was speeding and driving while intoxicated when he slammed into Givens, who was stopped and blocking traffic on his police motorcycle for a funeral procession when he was struck. According to prosecutors, Breedlove's blood-alcohol level was .19 at the time -- more than twice the legal limit.



Breedlove was released from jail early Sunday, but ordered back into custody Monday after a judge ruled that the terms of his bond were insufficient. Breedlove was to be fitted with an ankle monitor, instructed to install an interlock device in his vehicle, was prohibited from using alcohol or drugs and was ordered to adhere to a strict curfew.

On Tuesday, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to increase Breedlove's bond to $100,000, $24,000 more than the $76,000 he already posted to go free.

Criminal District Court 6 Judge Jeanine Howard denied that motion, though on Wednesday she'd rule that Breedlove's bond was insufficient and that he should continue to be held and that no bond be allowed.



Dallas County Jail records show Breedlove remains in custody.

