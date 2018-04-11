Darious Fields, 26, is currently being held in the City of Irving Jail. He was identified as a person of interest on Friday, but is being held on charges unrelated to the kidnapping of Shavon Randle, Sunday July 2, 2017.

We could now see the first conviction related to the case of Shavon Randle, who was kidnapped and later found dead inside a Dallas home.

It's been almost a year since 13-year-old Randle was kidnapped and later found dead inside a Dallas home. The young girl was wrapped up in what appears to be a drug deal gone wrong.

To this day, six people have been arrested in connection to her case. None of them have been charged with murder.

According to federal court documents, 27-year-old Darius Fields faces charges of being a felon in possession of a fire arm. Fields is already a known convicted felon.



According to the federal affidavit, Fields was tracked down using cell phone records by federal investigators to a hotel room in Irving.

Inside that room, they found ammunition in plain view. They then found keys to a car Fields was driving. The car was right outside of the hotel room. Inside the car, detectives say they found an AK-47 pistol.

Fields will appear in federal court to face federal weapons charges, which we understand is connected to Randle case Wednesday morning.

Still, no one has been charged with the murder of Randle.