A classic 1969 Riley Elf, now returned to its owner, sports a boot to keep it from getting stolen.

A classic car stolen from a Dallas apartment building in December has been found during a narcotics investigation in Grand Prairie.

On Friday, Steven Gutierrez received the news he had been hoping for.

"Relieved. Relieved, joy, let's drink. Let's have a drink! Happy hour," said Gutierrez. "I was positive and I knew that it would show up."

Grand Prairie officers were searching a home as part of a narcotics investigation when the spotted the car under a tarp. They notified the Dallas police, who then took possession of the vehicle until it was returned to Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said his family's 1969 Riley Elf was taken Dec. 12 out of their Dallas apartment's garage.

When Gutierrez got the car back, he of course did an inspection. There was just one thing missing.

"The battery. The battery. So it doesn't start, but other than that a couple small minor scratches. A little dusty, a little dirty, but I'm grateful we got it back," said Gutierrez.

"It's part of the family and we did have plans to pass it on to family members," Gutierrez said last month.

Gutierrez said management at his apartment building reviewed security footage showing the classic car was taken in under a minute.

The Gutierrez family was offering a reward for the person who gives the tip leading to the recovery of the car. It's unclear if a tip led to the car as part of the narcotics investigation.

