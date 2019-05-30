Dallas' Murders Spike, Police Look For Answers

In the month of May, the City of Dallas has averaged more than a murder a day, tallying 37 through the first 30-days.

The Dallas Police Department remains understaffed, with the officer’s union, The Dallas Police Association, telling NBC 5 in mid-May that there are only 13-homicide detectives currently working, compared to 28 in 2008.

Sources inside the department also tell NBC 5 that investigators from the Cold Case Unit are now being used on other cases because of the rising case volume.

The Dallas Police Association confirmed that investigators are being used to help on other cases as numbers increase but said the Cold Case Unit is not being disbanded.

"The command staff has made adjustments to some investigative units to allow several detectives to be added and to supplement the homicide unit. These are experienced detectives who are very capable of investigating these cases," The Dallas Police Association said in a statement to NBC 5.

A Dallas Police Department public information officer, however, declined to confirm any changes have taken place and told NBC 5 the Cold Case Unit remains focused on Cold Cases.