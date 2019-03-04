DISD, Police Investigate Six Armed Robberies at Four Oak Cliff Schools

Six armed robberies have been reported at four Oak Cliff school campuses in the past two weeks, Dallas ISD confirmed Monday.

The latest holdup happened last Friday afternoon near Stockard Middle School.

It was the second armed robbery at Stockard M.S., according to the district's spokesperson.

"He's scared. He's shook. He's scared to go to school," said Gerardo Mendoza.

Mendoza said he had to reassure his 13-year-old it was safe for him to return to class Monday.

"I told him that I would be there after school and that he didn't have to worry," he said.

Mendoza and two other parents told NBC 5 their sons, 12 and 13-years-old, were robbed by four men in a black Chevy Impala while they were standing one block away from Stockard Middle School last Friday afternoon.

"They pointed a gun on him, told him to get on the floor and to give them his phone," said Mendoza. "Just for him to be in a situation like that, no kid should go through."

That same day, DISD said it sent out letters alerting parents of a string of armed robberies targeting school kids.

The district said it was unaware that yet another robbery had just taken place.

In all, DISD said there have been six armed robberies at or near four campuses in Oak Cliff.

They have all taken place after school, early evening hours in the past two weeks.

Kimball High School and Franklin D. Roosevelt High School each had one robbery.

There were two separate holdups at Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Middle School.

The latest two separate robberies happened at Stockard Middle School, according to DISD.

The district said it sent letters home to parents at each affected school, but Mendoza said more should have been done for all students.

"I wish we would have gotten a notice of the past robberies," he said. "Maybe we could have took more precautions."

The district has promised parents it has increased police patrols at affected schools.

The district has partnered with the Dallas Police Department which is investigating the incidents that occurred near campus, including the latest robbery at Stockard.

Mendoza and the other victims' parents met with district officials on Monday but he said more needs to be done.

"Do we have to wait til something really happens to someone so they can take action," he asks. "Because it seems like nothing's happening right now."

It is not known if the same robbers are involved in the six holdups, according to DISD.

The district is posting safety tips on social media for parents and students, urging students to walk with friends, hide their phones and always be aware of their surroundings.

